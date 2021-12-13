ELIZABETHTON — Christmas will come a little sooner to the TLC Community Center. As a matter of fact, Santa and his elves will be at the center at 145 Judge Don Lewis Drive in the Watauga Industrial Park on Thursday afternoon to hand out toys to the good children and over 30 pounds of food items to more than a thousand families.
It is all part of the annual Christmas celebration at the community center. Two special gifts will be given out at noon and everyone can watch because it will be shown live on the TLC Community Center Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TLC-Community-Center-271973449652443/.
After that, Santa will really get busy. Families can receive meal bags containing more than 31 pounds of nutritious food between 1-5 p.m. Among the items in the meal bags are: large boxes of stuffing, three boxes of macaroni and cheese, cans of green beans, corn, sweet potatoes, cans of fruit, and boxes of she stable milk. There will also be fresh potatoes and other items. All together, 1,600 meal bags will be given to needy families.
At the same time, Santa and his elves will be giving away 1,000 bags for children, containing hygiene items, hats, gloves, school supplies and kids’ snacks.
Of course, Santa will also be giving out lots of toys. There are plenty of dolls and games, science kits, and stuffed teddy bears.
Center Director Angie Odom said all of the items will be given away on Thursday from 1-5 p.m. She said the event is open to the public and there is no need to preregister in order to pick up a bag of food or toys for the children in need. One thing that is required is that the children must be present to pick up the toys.
Odom said the event is made possible thanks to the generosity of thousands of small donations and a few large donations. Those donations included toys from Dollar General of Stoney Creek, a $1,000 donation from Northeast Community Credit Union., and from Dwight and Shelby Marlowe.
Special packages were made up from the list of wants and needs of the children who are clients of the center and most of those bundles were assembled thanks to single families donations for one child. Large donations came from Sunnyside Baptist Church of Kingsport, which adopted 22 children and First Church of God of Elizabethton.
Thursday is going to be a happy day for many boys and girls.
For more information on the giving program, call the TLC Community Center at 423-895-8601.