Now approaching her mid-60s, Meg’s children are grown and gone. And even the special needs grandchild she raised from infancy has found her independence.
A young woman now, her granddaughter works four days a week and lives with a roommate who also has disabilities and needs the help of home health workers who look after the two of them.
With her own set of health concerns and her encroaching senior years, Meg understands the importance of her granddaughter’s new life away from her and is content knowing she is happy in her new surroundings.
If all goes to plan, the two of them will spend Christmas day together at Meg’s home in a senior housing complex where her personal support system now consists of her neighbors and the staff, and the service organizations that have a long-running connection to the complex.
Thinking of Christmas, Meg said, “Last year (her granddaughter) came and stayed with me Thanksgiving through Christmas. With COVID, I haven’t got to see her at all this year.”
While the pandemic may yet throw a monkey wrench in their get-together, Meg is already planning what she will do to make it a merry holiday.
“I love to cook. It’s one of my specialties,” she said. “I’m not much for ham. I prefer a turkey or a roast for the holidays. I’ll go out and get a turkey and the rest of what I need for my dressing and my peanut butter, chocolate fudge and oatmeal, no-bake cookies.
“I have little tins to put them in to give to individuals, cookies or fudge, depending on what they like. I get a lot of cookies and fudge out of one recipe. It’s more than I can eat.”
For such special groceries, Meg also has a plan. Her $16 monthly allotment of food stamps makes holidays difficult. With the pandemic, there has been a handsome increase but she expects that will end soon. So she has been stocking up.
Good Samaritan Ministries brings weekly food boxes to the complex and in a couple of weeks Meg and each of her neighbors will receive an extra $35 grocery shopping gift card from the Johnson City Press Christmas Box.
“We really appreciate all the people who are in on this. It’s a blessing for us because we really need that in our lives. Any little thing helps us,” she said.
Now in its 40th annual holiday season, the Christmas Box holiday food distribution to Salvation Army Angel Tree families and hundreds of low-income seniors in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties has been scaled back this year to avoid bringing together the large number of volunteers it takes to put holiday food boxes into the hands of families who need them.
The Salvation Army staff will cover all the labor for this year’s distribution. And to help streamline the process, in lieu of the large family food boxes it traditionally provides, this year’s Christmas Box will include a smaller box of 22-24 canned goods and shelf stable food items, a smaller ham, a 10-pound bag of potatoes, a 3-pound bag of onions and a $25 food shopping gift certificate for families of three to five people.
Families of six or more people will receive two $25 gift certificates with the side items. And small households of one or two people and several hundred low-income seniors who live alone will receive a $35 food certificate.
For those who wish to help with the cost, donations to the Christmas Box may be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605. While donations of any amount are helpful, a $45 sponsorship donation will cover the cost of the holiday meal for one family.
The Christmas Box is a 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax-deductible. And because the Johnson City Press covers all administrative costs for the project, 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase food.
More information about the Christmas Box can be found at the website and at the Johnson City Press Christmas Box page on Facebook, or may be obtained by contacting Senior Reporter Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com or 423-722-0538.