Family Christmas traditions are part of what makes the season so joyful, but one elderly couple’s sudden financial distress almost made them miss out on their most beloved part of the holiday.
Both husband and wife are past retirement age, but with no retirement fund, the husband was still working to make ends meet. However, earlier this year, he was diagnosed with an incurable disease that made it impossible for him to continue working.
“She and her husband are both past retirement age, but her husband had been working even in retirement,” said Capt. Bethany Yocum with the Salvation Army. “Well, just this year he was diagnosed with dementia.”
Between the loss of the man’s income and new medical expenses, the couple struggled to afford the necessities.
“Him not being able to work really took a toll on their income,” said Yocum. “They actually signed up for food stamps for the first time in their lives this year. So she’s getting by on food stamps now, but of course with just a household of two they don’t bring in very much in food stamps.”
Every year the couple celebrate Christmas by inviting their children and grandchildren over for a Christmas dinner. However, because of their new financial struggles, the woman wasn’t sure the couple could afford the food to prepare the meal.
“They are having their children and grandchildren over for Christmas as they do every year and she was just very concerned now that he’s not working and he’s dealing with dementia and added medical costs,” said Yocum. “She was afraid she was not going to be able to prepare their traditional Christmas meal for her family this year.”
The woman found out through a friend that she and her husband could sign up for the Johnson City Press Christmas Box program through the Salvation Army. Through the program, families and the elderly are provided with a Christmas Box that includes everything a family needs to prepare a traditional Christmas dinner.
“She was just super excited to know that in the midst of all of her worries and everything that she’s going through, the health concerns with her husband, she’s going to be able to keep her family tradition alive and cook a meal and provide that meal,” said Yocum.
The Christmas Box program is funded through donations from the community. One $45 donation covers the cost of a Christmas Box for a family in need.
Because of community donations to the Christmas Box program, families and couples, like the woman and her husband, are able to keep their family traditions going strong even when times are tough.
“They’re still going to be able to have that Christmas morning experience together because of the Christmas Box program,” Yocum said.
Donations to the Christmas Box program are tax deductible, and 100% of donations go toward filling the boxes.
Donations can be made online at www.jcpchristmasbox.com or can be mailed to: Johnson City Press — Christmas Box, P.O. Box 3434, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Make all checks payable to Johnson City Press Christmas Box of Northeast TN, Inc.
