One local father no longer has to decide between making the rent and making Christmas magical for his young children, thanks to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box and Salvation Army Angel Tree programs.
The single father of three children — all under the age of 4 — is working two jobs to make sure his children have a roof over their heads and food in their bellies, but after paying all of his bills, making what was left of his limited income stretch far enough to buy Christmas gifts or food for a holiday meal just wasn’t possible.
“He’s working hard and taking care of all of those basic needs, and the kids have what they need, but he just did not have the extra income that it would take to purchase Christmas for three children,” said Capt. Bethany Yocum with the Salvation Army.
In fact, Yocum said members of the organization sat down with the father to help him look at his finances and discovered that after paying childcare costs, car insurance, rent and similar necessary expenses, he was left with less than $80 at the end of each month.
Yocum said the father was excited to learn he could register for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, which would allow him to provide Christmas gifts to his children through community donations. He was also excited to learn that through the Johnson City Press Christmas Box program he would also receive a Christmas Box filled with food that he could use to cook a traditional Christmas dinner for his children.
“For him, it was a big blessing and a big relief to know he’s not going to have to decide, ‘Am I going to buy Christmas gifts or am I going to pay my car insurance?’” Yocum said. “‘Am I going to buy groceries for a Christmas meal, or am I going to buy my child this toy that she really wants?’”
The Christmas Box program is funded through community donations. Donations to the Christmas Box program are tax deductible, and 100% of donations go toward filling the boxes.
Donations can be made online at www.jcpchristmasbox.com or can be mailed to:
Johnson City Press — Christmas Box, P.O. Box 3434, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Make all checks payable to Johnson City Press Christmas Box of Northeast TN Inc.
