It was a merry ol’ time at the Appalachian Fairgrounds Friday as the final Salvation Army Angel Tree gifts for 1,400 children and Johnson City Christmas Box food for 1,080 families and seniors rolled out to homes in need in Washington and Unicoi counties.
Capt. Bethany Yocum reported the community had been most generous in their support of this year’s pandemic-adapted Angel Tree project, winning the Johnson City Salvation Army corps the distinction of having one of the busiest Walmart gift registries for Angel Tree shoppers nationwide.
“Our online registry was one of the top-utilized Walmart registries in the nation. Right here in Johnson City. Out of all the Walmart registries in the nation, I thought that was something,” she said.
But that was not to say all the Angel Tree shopping was done online.
The Century 21 Legacy team, known for its annual Angel Tree shopping blitzes, upped its giving to 200 Angel Tree kids this year, and the Carter County Car Club helped kick off the shopping season with a large round of Walmart shopping for 130 children.
Then there was the ever-mysterious “anonymous group” that Yocum said came through at the end for about 100 more unadopted angels than they did last year to provide gifts for every child registered.
“I understand it was about average for what they’ve done in past years. They’re always out there, waiting and ready so we don’t miss any of our goals,” Yocum said of Angel Tree’s nameless benefactors.
“All those group sponsors really came through for us,” she said,
In addition to the online shopping that went into this year’s Angel Tree, Friday’s distribution was also COVID-19 adapted, with a team of about a dozen pre-screened volunteers, including a contingent of teenagers and newly elected State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, helping the Salvation Army staff and Johnson City Press Christmas Box faithful.
“All of us are socially distanced, we’re all masked and we have hand sanitizer everywhere.” Yocum said. “And there is no client contact. The clients stay in their car and talk to us through their window and we load everything in their cars.”
“It’s been super smooth and all the runners have been really good at keeping everybody safe.”
Among the earliest to arrive was Christmas Box Chairman Tom Harris and his wife Vicki, who Yocum said came at 7:30 and stayed all day.
Allen Rau and several of his associates from Press parent company Six Rivers Media were also on the spot all day, along with Tom Krieger, a key member of the boards of both the Christmas Box and the Salvation Army.
And at the head of the car line directing traffic was one of the project’s longest serving and most unassuming volunteers, Appalachian Fair Manager Phil Booher.
Krieger, food procurement guru for the project, handed much credit to Second Harvest Food Bank for allowing the Christmas Box to expand on its initial plans for a scaled-back distribution that was initially limited to hams, fresh potatoes and onions and grocery shopping gift certificates to cover the holiday sides and extras.
But because of the food bank, Krieger said, each of 675 families of three or more people received food boxes packed with 28 canned and shelf-stable dry goods to go with their ham, fresh vegetables and a $25 Food City gift certificate.
And for 125 families of two people and 280 seniors who live alone there were $35 grocery shopping certificates.
“Second Harvest really helped us out this year with the food boxes and that allowed us to do more of the $35 gift certificate than we planned,” Krieger said.
Yocum also sent a resounding thanks to Christy Riddle and Mary Tipton, volunteer organizers for the annual Carter County distribution held Wednesday at the National Guard Armory in Elizabethton.
From registration to distribution, Yocum said, Riddle and Tipton “really come alongside us. They are the angels for our angels.”