ELIZABETHTON — Hundreds of cars and trucks made their way to the 776th Maintenance Company’s National Guard armory Wednesday for the Carter County portion of the annual distribution of the Johnson City Press Christmas Box food packages and the Salvation Army Angel Tree toys and children’s clothing.
Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the distribution was different this year, with fewer workers on hand and none of the recipients of the Christmas Boxes and Angel Tree presents going inside the armory.
Usually, the large hall in the armory is full of boxes and toys, as workers bring out the packages as each family walks inside and registers at the front. This time, the families lined up in their cars in the parking lot of the armory as the workers brought the Christmas Boxes and Angel Tree gifts outside in shopping carts and loaded everything in the waiting cars.
That was the way that nearly everyone received their packages, but at least one woman was an exception.
Her car has not run in weeks.
“I think it’d needs spark plugs” she said, an item that her budget could not accommodate. So, she walked for over an hour to the armory and planned to carry the boxes and presents home for her children.
When she told her story, a man being helped decided to help her in turn. He told her he would be happy to take her home in his car.
He wasn’t the only person lending a hand this year.
One volunteer, Mary Tipton, coordinated with 16 students from Elizabethton High School, Milligan University and East Tennessee State University to distribute the boxes to the cars on Wednesday. The students kept everything going smoothly, quickly bringing out each order and loading it into cars so quickly that the lines were never long.
To streamline the process, in lieu of the large family food boxes it traditionally provides, this year’s Christmas Box included a box of 22 to 24 canned goods and shelf-stable food items, a small ham, a 10-pound bag of potatoes, a 3-pound bag of onions and a $25 food shopping gift certificate for families of three to five people.
Families of six or more people receive two $25 gift certificates with the side items. Small households of one or two and more than 300 low-income seniors receive a $35 food certificate.
Capt. Bethany Yocum of the Salvation Army stood at the exit of the parking lot to make sure everyone had received their proper order and had everything. Then she wished each family a merry Christmas and waved them on.
Yocum said that the numbers of families receiving the boxes and the Angel Tree gifts were about the same as last year, despite the hardships of the pandemic.
Donations to the Christmas Box can be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605. While donations of any amount are welcome, a $45 sponsorship donation will cover the cost of the holiday meal for one family.
The Christmas Box is a 501 ( c ) 3 organization and all donations are tax-deductible. And because the Johnson City Press covers all administrative costs for the project, 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase food.