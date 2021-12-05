For one local woman and her three young children, the Johnson City Press Christmas Box and the Salvation Army Angel Tree programs are bringing a glimmer of joy to an especially difficult holiday season.
The single mother reached out to Capt. Bethany Yocum with the Salvation Army to register her children to receive gifts through the Angel Tree after the sudden, unexpected loss of her husband.
“They had never used the Angel Tree program before,” Yocum said. “They both were working parents and they never really needed assistance before, but her husband got unexpectedly ill this year closer to mid-summer and ended up passing away.”
The mother is still employed, but making ends meet for her three children, all under the age of 9, is difficult without her husband’s income.
“She came to us,” Yocum said. “She was actually very reluctant and felt unworthy. She felt sad that she had to ask for help because she never had before, but of course it was our greatest joy to be able to meet her in this time of need.”
Through the Angel Tree program, the children will each receive gifts donated by community members, and through the Johnson City Press Christmas Box, the family will also receive a Christmas Box filled with food to make a Christmas meal. All families and senior citizens registered with the Angel Tree receive a Christmas Box — something the mother, who had never had to register before, hadn’t known.
“When I was able to share with her that we were also going to be able to get her a Christmas Box that was really overwhelming for her,” Youcum said.
Angel Tree gifts and Christmas Boxes are made possible for families in need, like the mother and her children, through donations from the community. A $45 donation to the Christmas Box program is able to fund a complete Christmas Box that will feed a family for the holidays.
For the mother and her children, Christmas will be difficult because of the loss of their husband and father, but because of programs like the Angel Tree and Christmas Box, the mother will no longer have the added worry of providing a Christmas meal or gifts for her children this year.
“It’s going to be hard enough waking up on Christmas morning without her husband there present with the children, so this is going to be a glimmer, that’s our hope anyway, a glimmer of joy in what is already going to be a very sad and hard season for them,” Yocum said.
Donations to the Christmas Box program in any amount are appreciated, and 100% of donations go toward providing food for local families and seniors in need. For more information, contact the Salvation Army at 423-926-2101.
To make a donation, visit jcpchristmasbox.com or mail them to: Johnson City Press-Christmas Box P.O. Box 3434, Johnson City, TN 37602-3434. Please make checks payable to Johnson City Press Christmas Box of Northeast TN, Inc.
