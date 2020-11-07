Hailey and her husband are on the comeback from a series of late-summer calamities that cost them the largest portion of their two-parent income, their car, their credit and finally their independence.
For now and possibly through the end of January, they are doubled up at the home of his parents, who are also providing their transportation as they work their way out from under a stack of doctor bills and try to put together enough cash for a good used vehicle.
Hailey explained how it all began on a trip some 400 miles from home, where they lost their transmission.
A have-to case, the replacement at a garage they were unfamiliar with cost them $500. And only a couple hundred more miles down the interstate they were stuck in low gear again and barely made it home limping along the shoulder.
The company that financed the car ended up taking it off their hands. And while they were not sorry to see it go, its repossession ruined their credit. And it is going to take a while to come up with the cash to replace it.
Then came the accident. Hailey’s husband, whose job is an enviable one for local plant workers, injured his hand and had to have surgery.
Two months later they were two months behind on the rent and depending on her disability check for lights, water, phone, groceries, diapers and all other necessities.
But things are starting to look up, Hailey said. Her husband’s back at work. They’re getting closer to getting to getting the dependable late model vehicle they need. And the holidays are just around the corner.
Their son is 18 months old and the bright spot that keeps them going.
For his Christmas, the Salvation Army Angel Tree will provide the basics — new shoes, a new coat and three little age-appropriate toys.
If Haley could do the shopping she said she’d go for the soft educational varieties that light up and make noises to help get him started on his alphabet and numbers.
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box will cover a small Christmas feast for the three of them.
All together, the gifts and food have taken away a lot of Hailey’s anxiety over the prospect of going without them.
And at this point, she said, the less stress the better as they head into what she hopes will be a brighter new year.
Like almost everything in 2020, the Angel Tree and Christmas Box projects have been scaled back as a result of the pandemic. To avoid the risk of bringing together the large number of volunteers it takes to put the gifts and food in the hands of local families who need them, the Salvation Army’s small staff will handle all the packing and distribution.
In lieu of the large family food box the Christmas Box traditionally provides, the project’s 40th annual holiday food distribution will include a small ham, a 10-pound bag of potatoes, a 3-pound bag of onions and a $35 food shopping gift certificate for families of 3-5 people.
Families of 6 or more people will receive two $35 gift certificates with the three side items.
Small households of one or two people and approximately 300 seniors in three-county area will also receive the $35 food certificate.
All total, just over 1,000 low-income households in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties will be included in this year’s Christmas Box food distribution, while Angel Tree gifts go out this year to nearly 1,400 children in the three counties.
Donations to the Christmas Box can be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605. While donations of any amount are welcome, a $45 sponsorship donation will cover the cost of the holiday meal for one family.
The Christmas Box is a 501 ( c) 3 organization, and all donations are tax-deductible.
And because the Johnson City Press covers all administrative costs for the project, 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase food.
More information about the Christmas Box can be found at the website and at the Johnson City Press Christmas Box page on Facebook, or can be obtained by contacting Senior Reporter Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com or 423-722-0538.
More information about how to join in this year’s Angel Tree shopping can be found online at www.salvationarmyjohnsoncity.org by calling the Johnson City Salvation Army at 423-926-2101.