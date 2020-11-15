Scott Parker, the pastor of By His Blood Ministries, battled an addiction to drugs for 22 years and knows the struggles associated with securing a job.
Fortunately, Parker had experience in a trade, and his skills as diesel mechanic helped him find employment and a road to recovery. Otherwise, he said the only openings available to him would've been at restaurants.
"It was difficult to find someone to give you a chance," Parker said.
Wanting to provide a pathway to recovery for others, Parker is now one of the founders of One80 Inc., a local Christian nonprofit organization.
The group operates a year-long program that teaches skills in construction trades to participants who have been incarcerated or have suffered from a drug addiction.
"Our goal is to get them some skills and get them employed and get them in a stable place in their life," Will Hurley, another of the program's founders, said.
Thomas Fields, the owner of YES Contracting, is the third founder of the program.
Parker said finding opportunities was one of the hardest parts of recovery.
"You see yourself becoming a new person, and you get frustrated because the world doesn't see it," he said.
There are more than 30 men in the program, and the first participants will officially graduate in February. Participants go through a year of sober-living, spiritual instruction and job training. In addition to job skills, Parker said they also receive courses on morals and ethics, finance, problem resolution and biblical manhood.
"At the end of that year, the outcome is hopefully a productive citizen who cares about their community, who loves God and is gainfully employed," he said.
Participants also get on-the-job training with local contractors and develop connections with potential employers. Partnering companies include J. Ross Painting, Air Movers and World Concrete.
Hurley, who owns Foxfire Builders and Highland Contracting, said he is already planning to hire some of the program's graduates.
Hurley said the founders of One80 Inc. are trying to solve a couple of entrenched problems: One, there's desperate need for employees in trades, and two, there's an epidemic of addiction in the region that has put many people in jail.
"It was basically born out of necessity," he said. "Those of us that started it knew a lot of guys that needed help."
Additionally, Hurley said there are many local contractors that are jaded with the quality of the current workforce. Demand for employees is high, but most of the skilled workers are already employed.
Training someone can be costly, Hurley said, and isn't always a guarantee that the trainee will make it through the program.
Hurley said One80 Inc. aims to bridge that gap, connecting people who need work to a pool of contractors that desperately need help but don't have time to vet new employees.
"We just saw a great need and a way to help people," he said.