Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first Tri-Cities location at the Mall at Johnson City on March 31, the shopping center announced in a press release Wednesday.
Chipotle is a fast-casual restaurant specializing in build-your-own tacos, burritos, salads and bowls, and will feature a Chipotlane, the brand’s drive-thru mobile/digital order pick-up lane, where customers can retrieve pre-placed orders without leaving their car.
The restaurant was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Southern California. Before the Johnson City location, the mall said Tri-Cities residents would have to travel to Knoxville for the nearest location.
The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce will celebrate opening day with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. March 31.
“Bringing the first Chipotle Mexican Grill to market is paramount,” said Ashley Grindstaff, general manager at the Mall at Johnson City, in a press release. “We are looking forward to celebrating the opening of Chipotle while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”
The restaurant will be located in a new multi-tenant building along North Roan Street, which used to be the Sears Auto Center. It'll share a building with Chicken Salad Chick, another restaurant that plans to open in April.