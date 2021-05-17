They say health is wealth and knowledge is power, and this coming Saturday, families have the chance to work on both and have fun doing it.
The Kid Power event will be held May 22 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Johnson City Farmers Market, and will feature a number of booths designed to help teach children and families about mental wellness.
“This event really focuses not just about mental illness, but about mental well-being,” said Frontier Health’s Senior Vice President of Children’s Services Tim Perry, “and how that physical health and mental health go together and are very important parts of one another.”
Families can expect over 20 booths featuring a variety of activities, including yoga, karate demonstrations, a Tweetsie Trail scavenger hunt bike ride, and photo booths, as well as informational booths on topics such as counseling, alternative therapy, foster care and adoption resources and summer camp and summer youth employment programs.
“Pretty much a wide range of things to help focus kids’ and families’ attention on things they can do to improve their well-being,” Perry said.
Since 2003, Kid Power has been a yearly event put on during Mental Health Awareness Month, and Perry said focusing on the mental health of children and families is more important than ever this year because of the stress of the pandemic.
“We recognize that this year perhaps more than any year we’ve had in the past, it’s important for us to focus on mental wellness after the year we had with mental stress for everyone, including children,” he said.
Kid Power is sponsored by Kids Like Us; Small Miracles; the Johnson City Farmers Market; Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth; Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service Systems; Tennessee System of Care; Tennessee Voices; and Frontier Health.
Perry said that by families, children and organizations coming together, they can begin to destigmatize mental health care.
“In doing so, perhaps we can start a generation that recognizes that mental illness is not something to be stigmatized, but mental wellness is something that we can all do together,” Perry said.