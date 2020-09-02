Child fondling charge: Police charged a Johnson City man with aggravated sexual battery Tuesday following accusations he fondled a child under age 13. Police said they were dispatched to 1705 Nathaniel Drive concerning a minor who had been touched inappropriately, and the investigation resulted in Anthony A. Williams’ arrest. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $40,000 bond with a Sessions Court appearance set for Wednesday.
Stolen SUV: A Rogersville woman and a Piney Flats man faced felony charges Tuesday after police found them in a stolen vehicle behind a Johnson City business late Monday, police said in a news release. Alicia Byington, 32, 2013 Brown Drive, Rogersville, and Elvis Coffey, 36, 601 Ridge Drive, Piney Flats, were each charged with one count of stolen property (receiving or concealing) over $10,000. About 11:30 p.m. Monday, police spotted a black Chevrolet Equinox parked behind 3302 W. Market St. Checking the registration, police learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from Rogersville. Byington and Coffey were taken to the Detention Center.
John Sevier flood: Police said a John Sevier Center resident flooded portions of the downtown apartment building Sunday by stopping up drains and leaving water running. Arwen Permenter, 29, was charged with vandalism over $2,500. Police said they found water running through two floors at the complex and extensive damage was caused. Permenter was held at the Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
Repeat offender: Johnson City police again arrested Jewon Omar Gaines, 24, whose address was listed as 1170 Snowden Terrace, on Sunday, charging him with one count of theft of motor vehicle over $1,000. About 6:10 p.m., a man told police that while a friend had his Dodge Dakota, another man stole the vehicle from the Walmart at 3111 Browns Mill Road. A short time later, city police were notified by the Elizabethton Police Department that the vehicle was found in that jurisdiction. Officers responded and found Gaines in possession of the truck. He was held in the Detention Center on $5,000 bond. Gaines was charged with the same offense in May after police found him asleep in a stolen Honda Civic on Swadley Road. In May 2019, Gaines was charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault after he was accused of threatening two relatives with a knife at Snowden Terrace.
5th time driving on revoked license: An Elizabethton woman received her fifth charge of driving on a revoked/suspended license Sunday after Johnson City police stopped her in traffic. Heather Arp, 36, also was charged with violation of the vehicle light law and identity theft. Police said she gave them the name, birth date and Social Security number of another person to identify herself. After learning her real name, police found her driver’s license had been revoked and she was wanted on multiple warrants. She was jailed on $11,000 bond and arraigned Monday.
Forgery charge: Johnson City police recently charged Robert Aaron Hansel, 31, 193 Cutshall Ave., Greeneville, with forgery. A woman reported that her purse had been stolen in Greeneville. She told police her checkbook was in her purse and one of the checks had been deposited into an account with First Tennessee Bank. Police said their investigation revealed Hansel had written the check to himself and forged the woman’s name. He deposited the check into his account. He was held in the Detention Center on $250 bond. A Sessions Court appearance was set for Sept. 10.
Stolen Cadillac: A Knoxville man was jailed Aug. 27 on a charge that he stolen a 2003 Cadillac de Ville from the Roadrunner Market at 2607 S. Roan St. Randall Bennett, 36, was charged with auto theft over $1,000. He was held in the Detention Center on $2,500 bond and arraigned later the same day.
Walmart burglary charge: Johnson City police charged a woman with burglary after she was accused of shoplifting from a Walmart on Aug. 26. Brandy Williams, 39, 135 Saylor Road, Gray, was also charged with shoplifting-theft of property. She was arrested after police went to the Walmart on Browns Mill Road around 10 p.m. They said Williams had concealed numerous items inside her purse and had passed all points of sale without paying the total of $52.05. Williams had previously been banned from Walmart properties and had a previous shoplifting conviction. She was held in the Detention Center on $3,000 bond and arraigned Aug. 27.
Pot, CDB and gun: A medical call at the Johnson City Quality Inn on Aug, 25 led police to arrest a Lenoir City man on drug and weapon charges. Michael Chastain, 22, was charged with possession of schedule VI drugs for resale, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation. About 11 a.m., police were dispatched to the motel to assist on a medical call. They found Chastain in his hotel room along with a tray containing a green leafy substance on a table. The also found more than 75 vials of CBD oils that contained higher than legal levels of THC, a large amount of marijuana pre-packaged for sale and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police said he also gave them a false identity to conceal outstanding warrants. He was jailed on $22,000 bond and arraigned Aug. 26.
Fake check: On Aug. 18, police charged Sapora D. Walton, 20, 4218 Potter Road, Bristol, with one count of criminal simulation. They said she remotely deposited a check in the amount for $2,350 on April 27 and withdrew $2,300 the following day. On April 30, the bank was notified that the check was fraudulent. Walton was held on $5,000 bond and was due in court Tuesday.