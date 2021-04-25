ELIZABETHTON — The coming of spring brings a busy time for the Tweetsie Trail. Lots of bicyclists and pedestrians have returned to the trail, as well as some new users of the trial. With the renewed activity, the Johnson City Press asked Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw to go over the rules of the road for the trail, since much of the trail is inside Elizabethton's city limits.
“The Tweetsie Trail is a wonderful asset in our community and it is heavily used, but it does cross some very busy streets,” Shaw said.
He said there is a stop sign on the trail at each intersection with a street or highway. He said the stops signs are there “to signal to the trail user to stop prior to crossing the roadway.” Shaw said that those on the trail “should make sure they can cross the street safely before attempting to enter the crosswalk, and always keep in mind there are distracted drivers and those that may not be watching out for trail users.”
Shaw said some of the busiest intersections have warning lights. Only two of the trail crossings have pedestrian signals.
Shaw said state law TCA 55-8-134 gives pedestrians in a crosswalk the right of way. The law says cars must yield by slowing down or stopping. But the very next sentence of the law says that “no pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety to walk or run in the path of a vehicle which is so close that is impossible of the driver to yield.” The law also says in TCA 55-8-136 that “drivers shall exercise due care to avoid colliding with any pedestrian on any roadway.”
In addition to state law, Shaw said there is also trail etiquette that applies especially to the way bicyclists and pedestrians share the trail. One example is that pedestrians and slower bicyclists should stay on the right side of the trail so that faster bicyclists may pass on the left.
There are also trail rules. One of those rules is the hours when the trial is open. Shaw said there are signs posted on the trail to inform users that the trail is only open from dawn to dusk. “There are many portions of the trail that are dark and shaded that could mask hazards on the trail that could make a runner fall or cyclist crash,” Shaw said.
Another rule is that only non-motorized vehicles may be used on the trail. Segways and other motorized vehicles are not permitted.
Shaw also said there are times when the trail could have an unsafe section, such as a rainstorm causing a washout of a portion, or a fallen tree. “Our city Street Department has an agreement with Johnson City to help with the maintenance of the portion of the trail in Elizabethton city limits. If there is a washout or trail issue in Elizabethton you can first notify our street department at 547-6300. Issues on the trail outside of the Elizabethton City limits will be handled by Johnson City. A significant portion of the trail is in our city limits, from the end of the trail at Hatcher Lane to a point on the trail between Happy Valley Road and Sparks Road off the Milligan Highway. Of course call 911 for any emergency issues.”