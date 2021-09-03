Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen officially announced her bid for sheriff on Friday.
She is the first to make an official public announcement to seek the office of sheriff, although at least one other person has campaign signs posted around the county. Potential candidates cannot qualify to run for office until Feb. 17, 2022.
“It is with great pride that I officially announce my candidacy for the office of Sheriff in Washington County,” Laitinen said in a press release announcing her candidacy.
She touted her experience in various divisions of the department, including oversight of the county’s detention center, the records/warrants division, the IT division, as well as all HR functions to include budgets and payroll. She also said she has the experience in handling the difficulties that come with running a detention center.
Laitinen has a bachelor of science degree from East Tennessee State University and has worked at the sheriff’s office since July 1995 as a clerk and worked her way up the administrative ladder. Her current position came in 2017 after she graduated from Walters State Law Enforcement Training Academy, where she earned the Leadership Award, to become a POST- certified officer.
“Like a lot of people, I started at the bottom, as a human resources clerk doing job classification studies, task analyses and job descriptions. I was later promoted to the director of administrative services, chief operations officer and presently serve as the chief deputy,” she said.
“As chief deputy, I have done everything, within my given authority, to serve the citizens with honor, integrity and a passion to do the right thing. Now I am asking for the opportunity to be your sheriff, to make decisions based on my honor and what I know is right.”
As second in command at the department, Laitinen said she is passionate about fighting for the men and women under her command.
“My experience and passion are with the men and women of the sheriff’s office. I have fought for them on every battlefront, personally and professionally. Whether that be pay, benefits, equipment, life-threatening illness or the loss of a loved one, I have been devoted to the employees and the betterment of the sheriff’s office. With the support of the County Commission, the equipment and technology available to our officers is second to none.”
Laitinen said a detention center is the biggest liability for any county, and Washington County is no different.
“With an average daily population of 550-600 inmates, Washington County has one of the largest facilities in the state. I am the only candidate with the extensive knowledge and background to protect not only the inmates and employees but the county from what could be catastrophic results.
“This is not a training ground, this is a serious, expensive and highly litigious environment. I am the only candidate with the much-needed experience to oversee this division of the sheriff’s office.
“I have worked alongside the dedicated men and women of the sheriff’s office to navigate through an ongoing worldwide pandemic. COVID has made the workplace for first responders more dangerous than ever. I remain very proactive in processes that have successfully mitigated our liabilities to what could be devastating outbreaks among both inmates and employees.
“As your sheriff, I pledge to continue to be a good steward of taxpayer funds and treat all citizens and employees equally and fairly. I will treat everyone with dignity and respect,” Laitinen said.