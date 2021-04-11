Chicken Salad Chick, a Southern inspired, fast casual restaurant, will open in Johnson City on Tuesday, April 13.
Johnson City's location will be the restaurant's second in the Tri-Cities area after debuting in Bristol last fall.
The restaurant said it is closely following Tennessee state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Johnson City restaurant with social distancing measures in place.
The restaurant said all employees will be wearing masks and practicing proper personal and food safety protocol. The Johnson City restaurant will also feature a drive-thru for added convenience.
During grand opening week, guests will be able to receive modified giveaways and specials, including:
• Tuesday, April 13 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Guests can arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.
• Wednesday, April 14 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free tall Chick koozie
• Thursday, April 15 –The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tote
• Friday, April 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick water bottle
The restaurant is located at 2013 N. Roan St. Suite 20 at the Mall at Johnson City. It will share a building with Chipotle Mexican Grill, which opened its first Tri-Cities location at the mall on March 31.
The new restaurant is owned and operated by James and Jessica Denham of TriCities Chick, LLC.