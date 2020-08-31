Cherokee prinicipal happy
to have kids back in building for first time since March
Monday marked the first day of in-person classes at Johnson City Schools since schools were closed in March as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus.
About 2,600 out of 8,000 district students opted to continue full-remote learning. The rest of the district’s families chose to go back to schools like Cherokee Elementary School.
Principal Richard Hutson said about 390 students have opted for in-person learning at Cherokee, down about 125 students from a typical school year.
“We’re very excited to have our students back in our building. We’ve been looking forward to this since we went home in March, and excluding some of the accommodations we’ve made for safety, it was a typical first day of school with students,” Hutson said.
The district recently released its safety guidelines that include mask requirements and physical distancing policies. Hutson said students at Cherokee had been largely compliant with those policies Monday.
He said many students have become accustomed to mask requirements elsewhere under Washington County guidelines.
“They’re coping as well as I would have expected. Typically, you’re going to find that students — much like when you ask them to control their voice volume — you have to remind them to do that,” he said. “So we will with mask-wearing.”
According to district guidelines, large assemblies will be discontinued and assemblies of 50 or fewer students at a time are discouraged but allowed as long as masks are used.
Hutson said efforts have been made to minimize other large group gatherings in common areas.
“Instead of having our students meet in a common area like a cafeteria, the gymnasium or the theater where we would normally have them housed in the morning before classes start, we’re seating all of our students in the hallways outside of their classrooms. We have some colored tape markings that separate them and give some physical distance between our students as they sit in the hallway,” he said.
“If they want to have breakfast, they have the option to get breakfast before they go and take their place in the halls. Then, we’re eating in the classrooms, and at lunchtime, we’re doing the same thing.”
Students have been spaced out in classrooms, according to Hutson. He said students with desks have been spaced apart with masks, while classrooms with tables have also been fitted with barriers.
“In our kindergarten and pre-K classrooms where we still have tables, we have barriers that were provided by the district,” he said.
But this year’s first day of kindergarten was atypical, Hutson said.
“It’s unusual in that we’d normally have parents in the building, and since we’re not able to do that at this time, it took a little longer with morning drop-off,” he said.
“Outside of just some additional time requirements, we were able to get everyone in safely, into class, fed with breakfast and classes started.”
Despite the adjustments, Hutson said students, staff and teachers were glad to be back in school. He said the district did an excellent job of adapting to remote learning, but he still believes immediate, in-person feedback is particularly important and irreplaceable for younger students.
“While it’s not the conditions that we would hope for in any circumstance, we’re certainly glad they’re in the building with students and we can pick up some normalcy in school,” he said. “Especially with our younger kids — kindergarten, first-, second-grade students — it’s important to have all of them in the building.”