top story
CHARTS: Sullivan County adds 91 new COVID-19 cases; region's active case count grows by 110
Tags
- Washington County
- Microbiology
- Public Authority
- Coronavirus
- Region
- Northeast Tennessee
- Total
- County
- Sullivan County
- Medicine
- Greene County
- Johnson County
- Rate
- Positivity
- Increase
- Arithmetic
- Count
- Economics
- Vaccine
- Johnson & Johnson
- Motor Vehicle
- Clinic
- Patient
- Ballroom
- Appointment
- Signage
- Hospitalization
- Hospital
- Ventilator
- Intensive Care
- Immunology
- Ballad
- Vaccination
- Regional Health Department
- Event
- Present
- Guardian
- Speedway
- Psychology
- Northeast
- Tennessee
- Sullivan
- Washington
- Infection
- Law
- Hawkins
- Carter County
- Share
Jonathan Roberts
Staff Writer
Jonathan Roberts is a journalist and photographer with a love for iced tea and traveling. A graduate of East Tennessee State University, Jonathan has been with the Press since 2019 and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today