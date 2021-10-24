Local entrepreneur Charles E. Allen Jr. has been appointed to the East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees. Gov. Bill Lee announced the appointment on Sept. 30.
“Charles Allen is a well-known, highly respected leader in the Tri-Cities region,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland. “He and his family have been loyal advocates and friends to this institution for many years. Our board and this campus will benefit tremendously from the extensive expertise he has gained in business and finance.”
Allen has spent many years serving in the finance, real estate and banking industries and is currently president of Charles E. Allen Co., Inc. and of Stowaway Self Storage. In addition to being a Certified Public Accountant, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. A former member of the Tennessee General Assembly, Allen has served on numerous public and private corporate boards and has been active on other boards and committees within the nonprofit sector.
“ETSU is my home, and I am humbled by this opportunity to serve my alma mater as it begins its 111th year of shaping the minds and lives of others,” Allen said. “Across the Appalachian Highlands, the university has transformed health care, businesses, education, industry and technology, and the arts, and I am honored to be part of ETSU as we move forward.”
The ETSU Board of Trustees was authorized by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2015 and held its first meeting in March 2017.
Allen and his wife, Barbara, are the parents of two sons and live in Johnson City.
