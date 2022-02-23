PIGEON FORGE — Past visitors to Dollywood will notice improvements as soon as they pull into line for the parking lot when the theme park begins its 37th season on March 12.
And for the first time in three years, Dolly Parton is expected to be in attendance on the park’s opening weekend.
Season passholders will have the opportunity to get the jump on everyone else on March 11, when Parton will hold court with members of the media to talk about what’s new at the theme park and other components of The Dollywood Company.
Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, Parton has not appeared at opening weekend events since 2019.
On Wednesday, Eugene Naughton, president of The Dollywood Company, led media members on a tour of the park, Splash Country, and the parking lot shared by the two pieces of what is now described as a complex.
The Times News will publish an in-depth report on 2022 at Dollywood and Splash Country, as well as a progress update on the under-construction Dollywood’s Heartsong Lodge & Resort, on Sunday, March 6. We’ll also reveal new food items on the menu for this year’s Flower & Food Festival and other new things coming to the theme park and water park. (Spoiler alert: Sometimes you have to get rid of the old to make room for the new.)
Changes to the parking lots, the traffic flow within the parking area — including tram traffic — and a new security system are all major parts of what Naughton described as a streamlined entry and exit experience for guests.
“We selected a number of projects for this off-season that we felt were crucial for the guest experience and for park infrastructure in general,” Naughton said. “Guests will start to notice the changes as soon as they drive onto the property. We’ve reconfigured our parking complex to better utilize the lots at both Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country to provide a more efficient experience for guests.”
What to expect
• The booths guests drive through to enter the parking area have been moved deeper into the parking area to allow a longer “stacking” area. They now sit about even with the underpass to Splash Country.
• Two booths have been added for a total of six, with the potential for 12 windows to be open.
• In addition to providing more stacking room for incoming vehicles, the redesign will more clearly define traffic lanes leading between the booths.
• After passing through the booths, all guest traffic will now stay to the left. This is a complete flip from the past, when guest traffic stayed to the right.
• Tram traffic, which used to run along the “inside” edge of the parking lot, will shift to the other side. Pickup/drop off stations have been moved to that side of the parking lots.
• The flip means guest traffic will be one-way and will make a full loop, entrance to exit.
• The tram shelter at the park’s entrance has been moved away from The Emporium. Trams now will drop guests there. Guests will pass through a gate and enter a tent housing the new security checkpoint.
• Naughton said the new system features Evolv walk-through screeners that don’t require guests to empty their pockets or place anything on a conveyor belt to be X-rayed. The system is used at major sporting venues, Naughton said.
• Guests still will exit Dollywood mainly through The Emporium. The retail shop is undergoing a major interior makeover designed to make shopping, and exiting, much smoother and quicker, Naughton said.