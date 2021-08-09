1st Judicial District Chancellor John Rambo will serve on a newly created judicial panel to hear a challenge to the legality of Tennessee’s tax on wine.
Rambo told members of the East Tennessee Republican Club on Monday he has been tapped by Chief Justice Jeff Bivins of the Tennessee Supreme Court to hear the case.
It is one of the first to be heard as part of a new process in Tennessee for litigating constitutional challenges to state law. The state General Assembly passed legislation in May allowing the state Supreme Court to appoint three-judge panels to hear such legal matters.
Republican lawmakers pushed for the change after Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ruled last year that state election officials must accept health concerns as a valid reason for voting by absentee ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I believe there is wisdom in what the General Assembly has done,” Rambo told fellow Republicans meeting at the Carnegie Hotel.
The new law applies to civil actions filed in a trial court in Tennessee “in which the state, a department or agency of the state, or a state official acting in his or her official capacity is a defendant in a complaint that: (a) challenges the constitutionality of a state statute, including a statute that apportions or redistricts state legislative or congressional districts; or an executive order; or an administrative rule or regulation; and (b) includes a claim for declaratory judgment or injunctive relief.”
Rambo noted the three-judge panel that hears those cases must be comprised of a jurist from each of the state’s three Grand Divisions: East, Middle and West Tennessee. The law also requires such cases to be heard in the division where they were first filed.
“The General Assembly decided it would be appropriate if you are talking about a law or action that effects all 95 counties of the state that maybe we should have a judge from each Grand Division hear the case,” he said.
He said the new process will be used to hear other “major challenges” to state law. Rambo said that is likely to include litigation involving legislative redistricting that will be undertaken later this year.
“Let’s have three trial judges look at it instead of one,” he said.
During the legislative debate to create the three-judge panel, Republican lawmakers complained that many challenges to state law were being heard by Davidson County judges, who they argued are much too liberal and unrepresentative of the entire state.
Rambo, who noted he has heard more than 20,000 cases during his time on the bench, also told local Republicans on Monday he is running for re-election as chancellor next year. His and other judicial offices in the 1st Judicial District will be on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
The qualifying deadline for the May 3 Republican Primary is Feb. 17.
The chancellor said at least one area judgeship will be up for grabs next year with the retirement of Circuit Court Judge Jean Stanley.