ELIZABETHTON — If you have wanted to serve as a county commissioner and you live in the 7th Commission District of Carter County, this might be a good opportunity for you if you can work fast enough.
The Carter County Commission currently has a vacancy caused by the resignation this month of Ray Lyons because of health problems. The seat will be filled by the voters of the 7th District during the Nov. 3 general election.
Because the vacancy did not occur soon enough to run candidates in the Aug. 6 primary election, that means there will be no party nominees running for the 7th District seat. All candidates will run as independents.
For anyone who would like to run, there is one big problem. The deadline to qualify and get your name on the election ballot is noon on Thursday. To qualify, you must submit a petition with 25 valid signatures from 7th District residents by noon Thursday.
The winner of the election will hold the seat until the 2022 Carter County general election.