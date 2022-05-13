A new fund will support programs and scholarships focusing on community leadership, advocacy and empowerment in the name of a notable community leader.
The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced the launch of the Bob Owens Community Leadership Fund.
The Owens family partnered with the Chamber Foundation to create this fund in honor of Bob Owens, who was a notable community leader in Northeast Tennessee as well as the chair of the Johnson City Chamber Board of Directors in 1985.
Owens also played an instrumental role in the creation of the Watauga Mental Services, the first comprehensive community mental health center in the state. This center later became a privately financed psychiatric hospital known as Woodridge Hospital.
“These efforts led to him receiving many awards, including the national Presidential Award in Psychiatric Hospital Administration from the American Organization of Private Psychiatric Hospitals in 1987," Chamber officials said in a news release. "He also received the Dorothea Dix Award for outstanding services in mental health from the Tennessee Association of Mental Health Organizations in 1995.”
Owens was also honored by the Johnson City Medical Center with the Spirit of Johnson City award and was inducted into the Chamber of Commerce’s Hall of Fame for his community involvement.
Representatives of several local businesses and organizations were on hand for the announcement, including East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College and Public Health Department, the Ballad Health Foundation and the Langston Centre.
Bob Cantler, the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, led a discussion that explored possible partnerships, initiatives and project ideas for the new fund. The conversation focused mainly on efforts to improve and provide resources for mental health care in the area.
In addition to the emphasis on mental health, the Bob Owens Fund will focus on topics such as health care/public health, leadership education, social understanding and advocacy, according to the press release. Initiatives will be accomplished by creating or supporting programs, workshop opportunities, lectures and scholarships.
The Chamber Foundation will create an advisory council to help coordinate programing and initiatives for the fund. Contributions can be made to the Bob Owens Community Leadership Fund by calling the Chamber office at 461-8000 or by emailing Lauri Hale at Hale@johnsoncitytnchamber.com.
For more information, visit www.johnsoncitytnchamber.com.