Bob Cantler, the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Johnson City/Jonesborough/Washington County, says both his organization and its more than 500 members have learned how to adapt during the pandemic.
“Our values haven’t changed, but our strategy has been altered,” Cantler said. “Our biggest question now is: What does post-COVID-19 look like for our businesses?”
He said the business organization is definitely “not your Dad’s Chamber.”
Cantler said one of the Chamber’s top goals now is to “re-engage for the future.” That means taking lessons learned from the pandemic and apply them as the business community moves forward.
The Chamber is now looking to address a number of key issues in the post-pandemic era. They include items related to new trends in migration — people moving to new areas to live, work and play.
Cantler said those migration trends are being influenced by a growing segment of Americans who prefer to work remotely. The online workplace has become essential during the pandemic, and dependable broadband access has allowed people to live and work in areas they desire.
The Chamber’s traditional model has been to educate, advocate, provide resources and to offer networking possibilities for its members.
In addition to those services, Cantler said the Chamber is also looking to improve its marketing communications and expand “young professional development services to attract and retain young talent in our community.”
That includes hosting events to build leadership training skills that involve students from East Tennessee State University.
As part of its strategic plan, Cantler said the Chamber is offering “practical assistance” for small businesses. That includes services to help plan and grow small businesses.
“We need to grow our community,” Cantler said. “Eighty percent of our members are small businesses.”
The Chamber is also offering a mentorship program that Cantler says involves “seasoned operators to mentor a startup business.”
He said small businesses are what gives a community “its unique identity.” Cantler said locally-owned shops and restaurants have given Johnson City what he calls a “good vibe.”
“I hope we never lose that passion,” Cantler said.
The Chamber plans in the summer to move its headquarters and offices into the Model Mill on West Walnut Street, where it will be neighbors with ETSU’s alumni/advancement offices and the Baker-Donelson law firm. He said the location is key for connecting the university with the entire community.
“Walnut Street is a bridge between ETSU and downtown Johnson City,” Cantler said.