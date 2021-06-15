After skepticism from city leaders, the Chamber of Commerce has curtailed a funding request in Johnson City’s budget, which would help develop programs designed to recruit young professionals.
Bob Cantler, the president and CEO of the Johnson City/Jonesborough/Washington County Chamber of Commerce, initially asked city commissioners for $300,000 to fund programming associated with both its small business development and young professional development councils.
The Chamber plans to hire two dedicated employees who would act as conduits for local businesses and young professionals looking for assistance and connections in the community.
During a workshop on June 3, commissioners said the proposal was unclear and represented a large ask from the city, but they kept the option of funding open down the line.
“If it’s not in the budget ‘no’ rarely means ‘no,’” Mayor Joe Wise told commissioners. “It often means ‘not yet,’ and I feel pretty strongly that there is value in going through a more disciplined process of getting to a proposal that’s more than just essentially an idea.”
After meeting with city officials this week, Cantler said Tuesday the Chamber is now asking Johnson City to set aside $100,000 in its fiscal year 2022 budget specifically for young professional development. Cantler hopes the city will decide to provide some recurring funding, adding the request would likely shrink in the future as other investors and funding from membership fees becomes available.
Additionally, Cantler is hopeful the city or county could provide federal funding they’ve received through the American Rescue Plan Act to support the Chamber’s small business development programming.
The city expects to receive $13 million in stimulus funding through the rescue plan, and leaders have noted that they’re still trying to find acceptable uses for that money. City Manager Pete Peterson said in early June that none of those stimulus dollars appear in the city’s proposed budget.
Johnson City commissioners will vote Thursday on the final reading of the upcoming budget.
The Chamber has not previously received funding in the city’s budget. Cantler said the organization is asking for money now because its initiatives fall under the city’s strategic plan, which states that the city wants to support existing and new businesses while also retaining talent and recruiting remote workers.
Local leaders have had conversations over the past year about how they can better work together, Cantler said. Some neighboring communities, he added, are already supporting programs through their chambers for business development.
“We felt ... if it’s important for the city to put it in their strategic plan, that there could be funding that goes with that, and we want to be the resource to implement it,” Cantler said.
What is the Chamber working on?
The Chamber’s two new councils came about as a result of strategic planning it conducted in fall 2019.
A dedicated staff person would work with the small business development council and smaller businesses to assess local needs. They would also connect business owners with resources, such as startup classes or mentorship opportunities, that they don’t know how to access on their own.
The Chamber also plans to develop a mentorship program to partner seasoned business leaders with those that are just getting started.
The young professional development council will also have a dedicated staff person who will put together programs to help members forge stronger bonds in the community. One program would be a class called “Intro JC,” a five-session course about various aspects of the city.
The Chamber also plans to launch a talent attraction campaign called “Coming Home” that will target young professionals who have a connection to Johnson City.
A sense of urgency
As the pandemic wanes, Cantler said pent up demand is spurring more spending at local businesses. Interest rates are also extremely low, but the favorable economic climate isn’t permanent. He said the Chamber feels a sense of urgency to strengthen the local business community before they experience any future challenges.
“We know in the next two years there is going to be inflation,” Cantler said. “We know interest rates are going to start increasing, and we’re aware that ... our small businesses are going to face some challenges in the next few years.”