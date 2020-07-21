Challengers in the Republican primaries for the 6th and 7th districts of the state House of Representatives raised more campaign donations than the incumbents during the latest reporting period for the Aug. 6 election.
Tennessee campaign finance records (found online at https://apps.tn.gov/tncamp/) show Tim Hicks, a Washington County homebuilder, collected $64,375 in the 6th District race, while state Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, raised $3,870 during the quarter. The incumbent also had $23,623 on hand from his last report
In the 7th District race, Jonesborough businesswoman Rebecca Keefauver Alexander reported raising $51,020 for the period. She has also loaned her campaign $20,000.
State Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, reported collecting $18,950 for the quarter, with $41,328 on hand from the previous period.
Hicks collected donations from several area officeholders, including $1,600 from Washington County Assessor of Property Scott Buckingham, $1,000 from Jonesborough Alderman Stephen Callahan and $500 from Johnson City Commissioner Joe Wise.
He spent $19,682.61 during the period, with a balance of $44,692.39 remaining in his campaign coffers. Hicks spent $5,026 with Foster Signs, Jonesborough; $4,905.30 with Shell & Miller Advertising, Johnson City; and a total of $9,781 with Mail Works Inc., Johnson City.
The Van Huss campaign has received a total of $7,500 from a political action committee founded by state House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland. The incumbent also collected $750 from the Tennessee Realtors PAC and $500 from retired businessman Douglas White, Johnson City.
Van Huss spent $15,297.78 during the quarter, and has $12,195.33 remaining on hand. His expenditures include $2,595 for A.G.E. Graphics, Long Bottom, Ohio; and $3,000 with Red Ivory Strategies, Nashville.
Alexander has received campaign donations from current and former elected officials, including $500 from Washington County Commissioner Phil Carriger, $1,600 from former Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge and $250 from Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest.
She has spent $20,863.25 for the period, and has a balance of $50,156.75 still in her coffers. Alexander spent a total of $5,004 with Foster Signs, Jonesborough; $4,110 with Shell & Miller Advertising, Johnson City; and a total of $7,909 with Mail Works Inc, Johnson City.
Hill’s contributions include $3,000 from the Tennessee State Employees Association’s PAC, $1,500 from the Memphis-based Hygienists for Progress PAC and $500 from the Beverage Association of Tennessee PAC. He spent $25,828 for the quarter, and has $34,451.09 left on hand.
His expenditures include a total of $9,672 for A H Holdings, Lexington, South Carolina; and a total of $3,151 to Victory Companies, Davenport, Iowa.