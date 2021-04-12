The chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party warned local party members Monday that Democrats and forces in the “woke culture” are now hard at work preparing for the 2022 midterm elections.
Speaking to the East Tennessee Republican Club at the Carnegie Hotel, Scott Golden said progressive advocacy groups and “dark money” played a role in former President Donald Trump’s defeat in November.
The state GOP chairman said President Joe Biden raised $11 billion in his race for the White House, and outspent Trump by more than $3 billion. He said Republicans can expect more of the same from liberal organizations next year, and warned of “ballot harvesting” on a national scale.
“We can’t afford to take a day off,” he said.
Golden also said he expects a record number of Republican candidates will be on the ballot in Tennessee next year. The GOP leader said that’s when voters will decide important local races for county, judicial and state offices.
“This is an election cycle that will make a difference,” Golden said. “It matters who governs at the local level.”
The party chairman, who noted to GOP club members that he was “preaching to the choir,” said it is important for Republicans to “engage others” in the voting process.
“We are in a fight for the very soul of this country,” Golden said.
He said unlike Arizona, Georgia and other usually GOP-leaning states that went for Biden in 2020, “Tennessee did the right thing.” Golden said the state delivered 200,000 more votes for Trump in November than it did in 2016.
He said the Republican Party “had a setback in 2020,” but noted his party is “stronger than ever” in Tennessee.
Golden said it was important for local party leaders “to make sure Republicans vote” in the next elections. He said victory “is not a slam dunk.”
Also Monday, members of the East Tennessee Republican Club heard from East Tennessee State University student Mason Mosier, who thanked local Republicans for their support in his successful bid to be elected president of the university’s Student Government Association.
GOP chairmen from Washington and Unicoi counties presented Mosier with two checks — each for $500 — at last month’s meeting.