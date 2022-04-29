ELIZABETHTON — Chad Anthony Benfield is scheduled to face another trial in Carter County, 11 months after his December trial in the death of 89-year-old Mary Nolen, who was his neighbor.
A Carter County jury found Benfield not guilty on two first-degree murder charges and convicted him on two counts of the lesser included offense of criminally negligent homicide.
On Friday, Judge Lisa Rice ordered Benfield to stand trial on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and 177 counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Rice set the jury trial for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16. A motions hearing was set for Sept. 16.
On the negligent homicide convictions, Rice had sentenced Benfield to the maximum sentence of six years.
She said the maximum sentence was justified because of his “substantial prior history” of criminal activity in both Tennessee and South Carolina. She noted that his record included 28 felony convictions, mostly for burglaries and thefts. Those convictions go back 30 years.