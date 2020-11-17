Despite the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, CEO Jeff Lyash said the Tennessee Valley Authority maintained reliable operations in 2020 while also supporting the communities it serves.
"TVA's power system has been reliable and stable, and our operation and financial performance has been sound," he said during a call with investors on Tuesday.
Lyash said the TVA did not implement a base rate increase in 2020 or 2021, and the agency's strategic priorities are focused on keeping rates low.
"We do not anticipate additional rate increases through the next decade," Lyash said.
Because of the financial strength of the agency, Lyash said the TVA was able to reduce rates for all customers with a $200 million pandemic relief credit in 2021. The 2.5% credit on TVA's base rate went into effect in October and will remain in effect through 2021 for all of the agency's customers.
"With the pandemic relief credit, effective rates will be lower than they were a decade ago, an important factor in short-term economic recovery and long-term economic growth," Lyash said. "These actions would not have been possible without the TVA team's strong operational and financial performance under what were challenging circumstances this past year."
The agency reported $10.2 billion in total operating revenue for fiscal year 2020. Electricity sales were 5% lower compared to the previous year because of milder weather and the COVID-19 outbreak.
In 2020, total operating revenues decreased 9%, and base revenues were about $185 million lower because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Lyash said the TVA fully supports the Trump administration's commitment to "preserving and growing American jobs."
In August, he said the agency rescinded a previous decision to lay off information technology workers as part of a restructuring process. Lyash said it is also reviewing the contract companies that support TVA to ensure compliance with an executive order on H-1B workers and to make sure American workers have access to employment.