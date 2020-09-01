United Southeast Federal Credit Union recently celebrated the 50th work anniversary of Chief Executive Officer Janice Jones.
“I have the tremendous blessing of working with a great credit union, outstanding people, and remarkable members,” Jones said in a press release issued by the credit union.
In her five-decade career, Jones has served in different positions throughout the credit union, beginning as a clerk and moving to other areas, including operations, accounting and human resources. Before her current role, she served as chief operations officer and as executive vice president.
“In today’s fast-paced world, it is easy to get wrapped up in just the business side of running a company,” said Tennessee Credit Union League President and CEO Fred Robinson. “However, there are those few talented people that can have a balance of seeing both the human side and the business side of being a CEO. One of those people is Janice Jones."
The credit union said Janice has also championed numerous philanthropic efforts in Bristol, including initiatives on financial literacy that USFCU has shared within the community and local school systems.
In 2017, then-Speaker of the House for Tennessee, Beth Harwell, appointed her to the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission, where she continues to serve as a board member.