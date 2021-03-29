Housed at the ETSU/Eastman Valleybrook campus, Project EARTH prepares public health graduates to work in almost any environment, especially the kinds of low-resource environments that might exist in rural areas, overseas and in post-disaster settings.
“Centriworks is pleased to announce their partnership with ETSU’s Project EARTH,” said Steve Sumner, Centriworks president. “Being an environmentally responsible company is a core commitment within the Centriworks mission statement. There could not be a better group for Centriworks to partner with than the Project EARTH team.”
The ETSU/Eastman Valleybrook campus is home to an innovative public health simulation lab. The lab contains the Niswonger VILLAGE (Virtual International Living and Learning Across Global Environments), where students learn to solve health challenges using low-resource solutions, while also learning the critical cross-cutting skills of innovation, teamwork, creativity and resilience.
In an effort to help students acquire these public health skills, Centriworks awarded the Project EARTH team a KnowledgeWave Grant. KnowledgeWave is an online learning platform that provides training for popular business software such as Microsoft Office.
Hundreds of businesses rely on KnowledgeWave’s online learning to provide Microsoft Office 365 training for employees. Centriworks utilizes KnowledgeWave to expand its employees’ skill set. The software will allow Project EARTH users to attend webinars and learn about different software used in the public health workplace.
“While many of Project EARTH’s activities focus on hands-on experiential learning, the addition of a computer-based tool like KnowledgeWave will greatly enhance our students’ abilities to solve health challenges,” said Mike Stoots, director of operations for Project EARTH. “As access to the Internet expands globally, Centriworks’ gift will have rippling effects for years into the future, even for students who find themselves working in the most remote and isolated areas. We are truly grateful for this partnership.”
Founded in 1964, Centriworks is headquartered in Knoxville, with more than 60 employees located in offices in Knoxville and Johnson City. In recent years, imageSource Magazine, the leading information source for the document solutions channel, has awarded Centriworks the national Perfect Image Awards for Outstanding Sales Program and Best Implementation of Technology Strategies — and the magazine’s most prestigious Perfect Image Award for Dealer of the Year.
“We hope that this software will help students learn valuable skills for the workplace maximizing the utility of Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Office and Microsoft Excel,” Sumner said. “Centriworks is thrilled about this partnership with ETSU, and we hope that it makes a positive impact on the College of Public Health.”
To learn more about Project EARTH, visit etsu.edu/cph/earth.php.
Contributed to the Press