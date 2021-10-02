ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested both men who have been charged with vandalism over $1,000 in the damage to the parking lot and lawn of Poplar Grove Baptist Church. The church is located on Tenn. Highway 91 and the vandalism occurred last Sunday night.
On Thursday, deputies went to the residence of Casey Wayne Hayden, 18. He was taken into custody without incident on an arrest warrant out of Sessions Court and he was transported to the Carter County Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office said 23-year-old Israel Mark Harrah turned himself in at the Carter County Detention Center. Both Hayden and Harrah have been released on a $7,000 bond.
The men are accused of causing the property damage when they drove a pickup truck in circles on the church’s parking lot and grounds.