ELIZABETHTON — Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation of a Wednesday night shooting in
Roan Mountain that left Jeffrey McMahan, 49, in critical condition in a local hospital. The investigators are also searching for, 40-year-old Eric Lee Thompson, who is suspected of shooting McMahan. Thompson is wanted for a charge of attempted first degree murder.
According to Carter County Sheriff’s Department news releases, deputies were called to a gas station on U.S. Highway 19E in Roan Mountain at approximately 8:11 p.m. Wednesday. When the deputies arrived, they found McMahan in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. McMahan was transported to the hospital and the scene was processed for evidence.
Investigators then developed information that the shooting may have taken place at Thompson’s residence on Shell Creek Road. The investigators obtained a search warrant for the home and executed the search warrant early Thursday morning. The investigators discovered evidence that the sheriff’s department said indicated the shooting took place at the residence.
Investigators believe the shooting may have been motivated by a dispute over personal property.