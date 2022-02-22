ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said Jeremy Cross was the man killed in an early Saturday morning shooting at Hillside Drive in the Sinking Creek community.
Investigators said they believe Cross was in possession of a firearm on that morning and went to the location where he was shot. Deputies were dispatched to the Hillside Drive location at 1 a.m. Saturday after several people had called to report shots fired in the area.
When the deputies arrived, they found Cross with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The deputies administered first aid until an ambulance arrived and transported Cross to the hospital, where he died of his injuries a short time later.
Sheriff’s Department investigators are still searching for two men in connection with the shooting: Austin Michael Brady, 25, and Kenneth Matthew Dayton, 40. Both men have active arrest warrants, but no charges have been placed.
The sheriff’s department said anyone with information on the location of the two men should call the sheriff’s department dispatch at 423-542-1845.