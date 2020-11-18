ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has identified the 9-year-old victim of Tuesday morning’s drive-by shooting on Blevins Road and also announced a reward being offered in the case.
Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the girl was Lillyhanna Davis.
She had been lying on a couch at 5:30 a.m. that morning when a bullet pierced the exterior wall of the residence and struck her. She died of her injuries after being transported to the Johnson City Medical Center.
A sheriff’s department press release said “investigators were working actively to apprehend those responsible. No charges have been filed yet.”
The department is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Investigators are looking for information about a small SUV that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.
Investigators are asking for anyone who can identify the vehicle, the owner of the vehicle, or has pictures or video footage, to share that information with the investigators. The SUV would have been on the Old Elizabethton Highway (State Route 91) between 5:30 to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Anyone who has information, pictures, or video footage that could be related to the shooting is asked to call the department’s lead investigator at 423-542-1849.