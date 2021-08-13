HAMPTON — Deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man and a woman in Hampton early Friday morning who were wanted on charges in the state of Maine.
The deputies arrested Neil Roy Canney, 51, and Selena Ann Canney, 49, after the Maine State Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation requested assistance from the sheriff’s office to locate the Canneys. Both agencies had information that the man and woman were in Hampton.
Deputies located a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle on Dennis Cove Road. The deputies then performed a search of the nearby area and found both suspects sleeping in a tent. Both were taken into custody and deputies also recovered firearms in the tent.
According to the sheriff’s department press release, Neil Canney is a convicted murderer, and both he and Selena Canney were wanted for aggravated assault in the state of Maine. Both suspects have been charged with being a fugitive from justice for crimes in another state and Neil Canney has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm.
Both suspects are being held in the Carter County Detention Center for extradition to Maine.