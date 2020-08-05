New novel coronavirus cases more than doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday, with the region adding 153 new cases and four more fatalities — among the largest single-day totals during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 153 new cases Wednesday in the upper eight counties for a total of 3,645.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 28.75, Greene 16.65, Hancock 40.09, Hawkins 29.68, Johnson 65.07, Sullivan 18.13, Unicoi 26.39 and Washington 33.79.
- 30 total deaths in the upper eight counties. There were four new deaths reported on Wednesday, two in Sullivan and one each in Greene and Hawkins.
- 60 new recoveries for a total of 1,343.
- 2,272 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 19, Greene 22, Hancock 0, Hawkins 22, Johnson 37, Sullivan 26, Unicoi 2 and Washington 25.
- Active cases by county: Carter 339, Greene 250, Hancock 57, Hawkins 291, Johnson 174, Sullivan 275, Unicoi 79 and Washington 807.
Data analysis
Active cases increased by nearly 100 on Wednesday after a small increase on Tuesday, with 62% of the region's 3,645 cases currently considered active.
Washington County continues to see the highest number of active cases, while neighboring Sullivan County appears to be declining. Carter, Greene, Hawkins and Johnson counties saw double-digit jumps in their active case totals, while Unicoi County added two. Hancock County, which also appears to be on a downswing, saw its active cases fall by three.
Johnson County is the midst of a serious outbreak, having reported more than 140 new active cases since July 28. The county, which currently has 174 active cases, hadn't seen the case numbers its neighboring counties had up through most of July, though it's now seeing rapid increases in cases.
Four new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee, the highest single-day death toll the region has seen. There are now 30 COVID-19 deaths in the upper eight counties of Northeast Tennessee. During a press conference on Wednesday, Ballad Health officials that they have seen 63 COVID-19 deaths in their facilities in Tennessee and Virginia since the pandemic started, with 12 occurring in the last seven days.
There were 60 new recoveries reported Wednesday, pushing the region's total to 1,343.
The Department of Health defines “recovered” as people who have been confirmed to be asymptomatic by their local or regional health department and have completed their required isolation period or are at least 21 days beyond the first test confirming their illness.
Testing appears to have returned to last week's level, at least for today, with 1,478 new tests reported on Wednesday. Last week the region averaged 1,597 tests per day, and only saw an average of 656 new tests on Monday and Tuesday. The drop in testing has resulted in a drop in the number of new cases, which predictably ticked back up with more tests reported.
The positive test rate remained above 10% on Wednesday at 10.69%, but dropped slightly from Tuesday's 12.17% rate.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported 98 inpatients on Wednesday, a slight increase from the 97 reported Tuesday. The number of persons under investigation was up to 33 from just 20 on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, there are 22 patients in intensive care — a drop from Tuesday's 29 — and 14 on ventilators, a slight increase.
During their press conference, Ballad officials provided an update on their hospital capacity, which was 85% on Wednesday. The system reported 60 available COVID-19 beds.
New hospitalizations in the region neared record levels on Wednesday, with 16 new hospitalizations reported, a majority in Sullivan County (six). Carter (two), Greene (one), Hawkins (three), Johnson (one), Unicoi (one) and Washington (two) all reported new hospitalizations on Wednesday. There have been 30 new hospitalizations reported this week, and 41 on the month. The daily average of new hospitalizations is double what July — a record month — saw.
Cases among school-aged children
There were 21 new cases among children aged 5-18 reported in the region on Wednesday, with the vast majority — 13 — coming in Johnson County, where an outbreak among the Johnson County High School football team has shuttered its athletics program. Its unknown how many cases are connected to the schools, but Johnson County has seen 36 new cases among 5-18-year-olds over the last seven days.
Still, Washington County has the most cases in that age range with 129, having added two more on Wednesday. Other counties reporting new cases were: Carter (two), Greene (two), Hawkins (one) and Sullivan (one). There have been 375 cases in the age group in Northeast Tennessee.
Mountain Home VA
There are 211 confirmed cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home, with 80 active and 124 recoveries. There have been seven fatalities.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,657 new cases for a total of 114,098 since tracking began in March. 112,657 confirmed and 1,441 probable.
- 27 new deaths reported for a total of 1,144.
- 101 new hospitalizations for a total of 5,001 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 4, there were 1,088 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 360 more listed as pending.
- 19,294 new tests for a total of 1.610 million.
- 2,291 new recoveries for a total of 75,550.
Analysis
The total number of active cases in the state decreased for the third-straight day on Wednesday, as it appears the state has hit a plateau in active cases — holding steady between 37,000-40,000 active cases since July 26. The total number of active cases reported on Wednesday, 37,404, is the fewest since July 25.
Hospitalizations continued their rise on Wednesday, with 101 more hospitalizations reported — pushing the state past the 5,000-mark. Hospital capacity dropped again on Wednesday as a result, with only 19% of floor beds and 15% of ICU beds available. The number of available ventilators held steady with 67%.
Wednesday was the fourth-straight day of fewer than 2,000 new cases in the state, with an average of 1,490 new cases reported per day this week. The weekly average of daily new cases has dropped for three consecutive weeks.
This article has been updated to include updated hospitalization numbers from Ballad Health.