Court Appointed Special Advocates of Northeast Tennessee is holding training classes for new volunteer advocates on April 17 and 24.
CASA is a national nonprofit volunteer service organization that advocates for the best interest of abused or neglected children in the court system. CASA of Northeast Tennessee serves Johnson City, Washington County, Unicoi County and Greene County.
During the training classes, volunteers with CASA can expect to learn about a variety of subjects that range everywherefrom the different interests of children to the court system.
“We teach a little bit of everything,” said Wendy Hensley, the executive director of CASA of Northeast Tennessee. “We teach about the needs of children, we teach about the ins-and-outs of the court system, we teach about the processes through (the) Department of Children’s Services.”
The training will take place over two Saturdays and potentially a Thursday evening, after which new advocates will be assigned a mentor.
“We don’t ever just throw our new advocates out to the wolves without standing with them and being with them all the time,” said Hensley. “So we assign them a mentor and we also have a staff person who is in court with them every time they have to go. We help them with report writing. They always have the support of the staff.”
After training and while with their mentor, nNew volunteer advocates will have the opportunity to observe court proceedings and become experienced with the process before taking on cases alone.
“So once they have been able to hear about what happens in court, they can observe some court proceedings so they can put together the classroom knowledge with the working knowledge,” said Hensley.
Hensley said CASA of Northeast Tennessee began planning volunteer classes in January, and plans to hold new training classes every quarter. Hensley also said January was the organization’s largest volunteer class with nine volunteers.
To become a CASA volunteer advocate, an individual must be at least 21 years old, submit personal references and undergo a background check before attending the training classes.
Those interested in signing up for volunteer training classesto become an advocate with CASA of Northeast Tennessee can get started by calling their office at (423) 461-3500, or by visiting their website atcasanetn.org.