The new splash pad at Carver Park is almost ready to open.
Sam Miller, the recreation services manager, said the splash pad is awaiting an evaluation by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. After the splash pad receives its evaluation, it can move forward with opening.
“We are confident that we will have a favorable evaluation,” said Sam Miller, the recreation services manager.
In 2018, Parks and Recreation was awarded a $200,000 matching funds grant through the Local Parks and Recreation Fund to build a splash pad at Carver Park. Construction on the splash pad began in September 2020.
The splash pad at Carver has 24 different components such as ground sprays and themed features.
“I want to emphasize the excitement we have,” said Miller. “We are very grateful to have city leaders and elected officials who are supporting these types of goals for our parks, and it really is just enhancing our community’s well-being so much.”
Carver’s splash pad is also the city’s first recirculating splash pad system. Water is treated with chlorine and sanitized before recirculating through the system, which Miller said will conserve water and cut down on operating costs.
“The water is being treated and sanitized so it doesn’t present any safety risk,” said Miller.
A new fence will also be installed around the perimeter of the new splash pad.
“That will just be there to provide more peace of mind for parents whose children are in the splash pad,” said Miller.
Alongside the new splash pad and fence, the rest of Carver Park is also getting some TLC. New sidewalks, picnic tables and an outdoor restroom are being installed at Carver, and the basketball courts have been repaved and relined. Carver Recreation Center is also getting a makeover with a fresh coat of paint.
“We’re really just trying to enhance the park in many different ways,” said Miller.