ELIZABETHTON — They have no memories of the events that took place on that Sept. 11 in 2001, but they will spend this Sept. 11. They are Carter County members of Youth Service America and they will be performing volunteer service projects that help meet community needs on 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance (Sept. 11, 2020).
Unfortunately, the service the young people most specifically targeted was negated by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). That project had been to make their main 9/11 offering youth-led classes for seniors. They had to put that project on hold because the pandemic. Despite that setback, the young people found other ways to safely serve the community.
“Youth have organized several (mostly) peer-led virtual classes targeting family safety and coping with mental health challenges,” said Jilian Reece, director of Carter County Drug Prevention.
Reece’s organization serves as the lead agency for the Carter County branch of the Youth Service America The CCDP mobilizes Carter County’s young people to lead volunteer service projects that help meet community needs.
The classes the young people will present this week include: ACE’s training, suicide prevention with TN Suicide Prevention Network, stress management techniques, and recognizing the signs of human trafficking with the Northeast Regional Coalition on Human Trafficking.
The 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance is officially designated as a National Day of Service by the 2009 Serve America Act.