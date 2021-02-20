The mayors of Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties say face masks are now requested, not required.
The mayors announced their plans to relax executive orders regarding face coverings in a joint statement issued Friday afternoon.
“We appreciate everyone supporting the wearing of face coverings for the past several months to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said. “Vaccinations are in full swing, community spread appears to be slowing and your County Mayors agree that the time has come shift from a requirement to a request.”
Grandy and other mayors in Northeast Tennessee counties first enacted mask mandates in July as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.
At the same time, wearing a proper mask was being recommended to all residents by state and federal public health officials and by Ballad Health, the region’s dominant health system.
Grandy, Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and Unicoi County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely cited the following as reasons for the change:
• Citizens have demonstrated that they can and will protect their neighbors by wearing face coverings where physical distancing is not possible;
• Vaccination rates are rising in Northeast Tennessee as we expand into other age groups and phases; and
• Hospitalization rates are falling.
At the same time:
• Businesses can still request that face coverings be worn;
• It does not impact any safety measures currently in place in any of our school systems, colleges or universities in regards to in-person learning;
• The Tennessee Supreme Court’s orders will continue to apply to wearing of face coverings in buildings where court is conducted; and
• The rules in place regarding limiting spectators or requiring face coverings at high school and college sporting events are not impacted.
The mayors are also asking citizens — and businesses — to:
• Prevent community spread by physical distancing and avoiding large groups;
• Continue to voluntarily cover their faces when physical distancing is not possible, such as when going to the grocery store or attending church services; and
• Continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and Tennessee Pledge recommendations.
“We can and are optimistic about the end of the pandemic, but we don’t know if we will see spikes and waves due to the variants,” Grandy said.