ELIZABETHTON — Students who are attending classroom instruction in the Carter County School System will be going to school twice as much, following a unanimous vote by the Board of Education on Thursday.
The board voted to change the days in which students on the regular track will be in school. Students will now attend school Mondays through Thursdays. Schools will now have “virtual Fridays” where students will study from their homes. This change is for all students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade who have chosen the attendance plan in which they go to their classrooms.
That changes the attendance in which students only attended school two days a week and studied from their homes the other three days.
The successful motion was presented by board member LaDonna Stout-Boone, who has been calling for the students to return to the classroom since August. Stout-Boone, who has a doctorate in education, said trying to teach reading to the youngest students was especially difficult. The motion was seconded by Creola Miller.
The board will maintain its emphases on parental choice by keeping the virtual track attendance system. Students and parents may choose between the traditional method of having students learn at school with two newer models.
One is the Online Academy, which is categorized by the school system as a separate school. Students do all their work and classes at home by internet.
The third option is the remote education developed during the school shutdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Under that plan, students study from home but are a part of a brick and mortar school. Some of these students do not have access to the internet, but teachers and the school system provide these students with study packets or lessons loaded onto jump drives.
Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said that students must choose one of the three tracks and are then locked into that track until the Thanksgiving holiday. The board gave McAbee the authority to make changes based on unforeseen impacts from the pandemic or other factors. McAbee thanked the board, but said he would be communicating fully with the board before making such a decision.
McAbee said the “virtual Friday” is not an off day for students. He said they are expected to complete a full day of study. He and a representative for the Carter County Education Association said the day was important for teachers who have had to work a lot of extra hours because of the work involved with remote learning. He also said the day without students at the school provides the cleaning staff with a better opportunity to sanitize the building.