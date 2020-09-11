ELIZABETHTON — Students in the Carter County School System may soon have to choose between one of three school attendance programs as the school system prepares to return to normal school days.
Since the new school year started in August, the school system has been on a restricted attendance, with only a portion of the student body attending classes at the school each day, while the remainder would study by remote learning from home.
That is likely to change next week after the School Board meets on Thursday. The board may vote to end the current “hybrid” plan. In its place, the board could order a return to a regular schedule, with students attending school four or five days a week.
But during a workshop session on Thursday, Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said families may still be able to choose between three attendance tracts.
One track would be the traditional method where students attend school each day for a full day.
The second track is the Online Academy. This is a fully remote, computer system that predates the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by a full year. The Online Academy is its own school and is independent of other schools in Carter County System.
Students in the Online Academy study on their own schedule and at their own pace. McAbee said a student could do his or her school work in the middle of the night if one chooses.
There are still strict attendance rules and if a student enrolled in the Online Academy did not work on lessons, he or she could end up answering to a truant officer.
The third track is the remote learning track that was developed in response to the closing of the schools last spring because of COVID-19. That system includes remote learning by computer; the students are supervised by the teachers of the school in which they are enrolled. They are counted as a part of the student body of that school.
McAbee said students who continue to study at home but do not have access to the internet can still participate by means of packets of lessons prepared by teachers. Lessons can also be placed on thumb drives when students have computers but no internet access.
School lunches can also be made available to the students studying from home.
The school system will be gathering data next week prior to the school board meeting, including which track is chosen by which families. McAbee said once a selection has been made, the student will be locked into that track until November. He said new families arriving in September and October will have the same choice of attendance options.