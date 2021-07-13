ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance from the public in finding a missing woman who was last seen approximately 2 months ago in Mitchell County, N.C.
Patricia Clark is described as 47 years old; 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. The sheriff’s department said Clark has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return safely without assistance. The department requests that anyone with information about Clark’s whereabouts should contact the department at 423-542-1845.