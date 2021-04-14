ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a fatal shooting that took place Sunday on Bowman Road.
A press release issued by the sheriff’s department said 63-year-old Kevin Hathaway was killed in the shooting. The release said an anonymous person provided valuable information, and investigators are encouraging that person to come forward again. They also want to encourage anyone who might have any information on the case to come forward.
“We do not believe this was a random shooting or a robbery attempt,” said Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. He said he has increased patrols in the Milligan area as a precaution.
People who wish to contact the sheriff’s department with information are asked to call 423-542-1849.