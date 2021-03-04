ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains that were found in a wooded area of Southside Road outside the city limits of Elizabethton.
The discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m.
A department press release reported that the responding officers found a decomposed human body.
Inves-tigators from the sheriff’s office and the Elizabethton Police Department were called to assist.
The body was taken to the Quillen College of Medicine Forensic Center for autopsy.
Sheriff Dexter Lunceford asked that anyone with information call the sheriff’s office at 423-542-1845.