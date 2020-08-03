Director says system ready to have online classes for all students, if necessary
ELIZABETHTON — Social distancing will be in effect during the first two weeks of school for the Carter County School System.
The Education Committee of the Carter County Commission met in a remote electronic meeting on Monday evening to hear from Director of Schools Tracy McAbee about the district’s back-to-school plans.
The committee also reconvened as the Landfill Committee to approve a recommendation on an increase in the tipping fee for the transfer station at the landfill.
McAbee said the student population at each of the schools will be much smaller when students head back to school next Monday. McAbee said only 25% of the students will be attending school each day for the first two weeks. The familiar assessment of cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will be an important factor in future decisions.
McAbee said school days will start off using a hybrid plan, with students only going to their school one day a week for the first two weeks.
On the other eight days, the students will be in the online academy, which has been in place in the county school system for the past few years.
McAbee said that after the first two weeks, there will be an assessment of how to proceed.
McAbee said the schools are preparing to have online classes for all students. Online educational programs have been purchased for all students. The schools have 2,000 Chromebooks and laptops on hand and 3,000 more in the pipeline.
Surveys have been taken of computer availability, and there are children who can get access to a family computer until the school-supplied computer is available.
A bottleneck is students who do not have internet access in their homes.
During the the Landfill Committee meeting that followed the Education Committee meeting, it was unanimously agreed to recommend an increase in tipping fees by $2.50 per ton, going to $43.50 per ton.
The motion was made by 1st District Commissioner Mark Blevins, who was opposed to giving discounts to large volume customers, arguing it was fairest to charge everyone the same rate.
In addition to the increase in the rate per ton, Blevins’ motion also called for increasing the cost per bag by 25 cents, going from $1 to $1.25. A final part of Blevins’ motion was to include a 3% automatic annual increase in the tonnage price.