ELIZABETHTON — Carter County schools will start on Aug. 17, a week later than previously announced, and will proceed by online instruction following the first week.
That decision was made by the Carter County School Board in a special remote meeting held Thursday afternoon. The opening of school has been delayed while teachers are prepared for online training that has been implemented during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The board also passed a motion barring all extracurricular activities for the time being. The board will reconsider that matter at its next board meeting in a couple of weeks. That motion impacts football and all other intramural sports. The board voted unanimously for the motion made by board member David Buck and seconded by LaDonna Stout-Boone.
In a third decision, the board agreed to follow the guidelines provided by the Tennessee Department of Health. That decision may come into play when COVID-19 guidelines for the Tennessee Department of Health are different from guidelines of the Tennessee Department of Education or of Tennessee Homeland Security.