ELIZABETHTON — A cost analysis commissioned by the Carter County School System recommends closing Little Milligan and Keenburg elementary schools.
The completed study was presented to the board at a workshop on Thursday afternoon. No action can be taken on the recommendations until the board’s regular meeting next Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting is currently scheduled to be an electronic meeting, with public viewing and input provided on a Zoom platform on the school system’s Facebook page.
The board commissioned Keith Brewer to conduct the analysis. A former deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education, Brewer has 21 years of experience as a school system superintendent in Tennessee schools.
Brewer told the board that during his study he had visited all of the school system’s schools and studied the budget and other data from the Carter County School System.
Brewer said one thing that stood out was that Carter County has been experiencing a decline in enrollment. He said the system once had between 5,000 and 6,000 students; now, the average daily membership is around 4,700.
“You are getting funding for less students,” Brewer told the board.
Another impact on funding, Brewer said, is that 77 teachers are not funded by the state school funding under the Basic Education Program. Director of Schools Tracy McAbee later said the state BEP funds 200 Carter County teachers, while 77 are funded through other means.
In his cost analysis, Brewer looked to the two schools in the system with the fewest students, Little Milligan with 118 students and Keenburg with close to 300 students.
Brewer said he thought Little Milligan could keep its pre-kindergarten program under a plan to convert the building to a community center.
The board members listened quietly to most of the presentation, raising several points of concern along the way. Board Member Keith Bowers Sr. said he was concerned about busing young children around curvy Watauga Lake early in the mornings.
One other point of concern Brewer raised was that if the school board did not cut expenses, the County Commission could take money from the school board’s undesignated fund balance when the total was more than the state required minimum of 3%.