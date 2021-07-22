ELIZABETHTON — On Thursday, the Carter County School Board held its last meeting before the start of the new school year and prepared for a return to a normal school year, with the addition of several benefits brought about to help students and families recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said “we are trying to start school like pre-covid.” He said 12 of the 19 superintendents met in Greeneville. “Everyone seemed to be on the same page. Masks are not required. If you want to wear a mask, wear one, but we are not going to mandate that at the start of school.”
He said if things get worse with COVID, the directors will adjust to any changes. Cafeteria will be returning to normal, with the exception of some self service features that are normally provided in high school. Those
McAbee said the directors also intend to reinstate field trips this year. “We will closely monitor athletic teams.” But it will be done more on a one-on-one basis rather then shutting down a whole team.
Sanitation and hygiene will continue to be emphasized. Personal water bottles will continue to be used and water fountains will continue to be shut down.
One of the biggest differences for the coming year is the fact the school board voted in June to use school funds to purchase school supplies for each student from kindergarten through the 8th grade for the upcoming year.
Supplies will be purchased based on supply lists provided by each school grade level. The only item that will not be purchased will be a backpack.
McAbee looked at each board member on Thursday and said “thank you for buying the supplies. I support it, but I can’t take any credit for it. It was not my idea, it was the board’s idea.”
The purchase will cost the board $163,000. That was approved by the board with a budget amendment on Thursday. “When you have two or three kids, that is a big deal,” McAbee said.
Another help for families will be free breakfasts and lunches. Lindsey Feathers, director of school nutrition, said the schools will be able to provide free meals through next June 30. Families would still be required to fill in free and reduced applications in some cases for grant applications.
While the board made plans on Thursday from the return to a normal school year, the members also remembered the challenges of the COVID school year. “What they did was Herculean last year, and then many of them went to teach summer school,” McAbee said.