ELIZABETHTON — A unanimous vote by the Carter County School System on Thursday night means substitute teachers will be receiving a large increase in pay.
Responding to shortages of substitute teachers, the school board voted to increase the pay for substitutes to $80 per day.
The current rate of pay for substitute teachers is $55 per day for substitutes those with certified teaching credentials, and $50.75 for substitutesthose without suchcertification.
The board will be using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to finance the increase. Since that money will only be available during the COVID-19 pandemic, the board made clear that the substitute teacher pay increase is temporary, and will go back to the lower level when the latest ESSER funds expire.
The need for retaining and attracting substitute teachers has recently become apparent with the number of substitutes available to the school system. Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said the school system normally has about 200 substitutes available within the system. Currently, the school system has only 95 substitutes available.
McAbee told the board that some substitutes might not be willing to take the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 when the substitute pay was only $55.
He said that the prospect of earning $80 per day for five days might be enough to attract such substitutes. “We have had a lot of interest,” McAbee told the board.
In other matters, the board tabled a decision on establishing a health care program.
The board wanted to study more details about the plans for paying for medications.